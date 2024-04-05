Head of Insights Analytics (Analytics & Insights Team)

Owning the team’s backlog and keeping track of priorities. Responsible for long-term prioritization of the business’s overall analytical needs and opportunities

Takes initiative in developing training programs meant for improving the stakeholders understanding of the use of data, which improves decision-making across the business

Provides independent analytics and strategic intelligence to departmental leaders and business units. Daily communicates with stakeholders, challenges incoming requests, gathers demand for analytical tasks, and seeks new opportunities to improve business results

Leading the team and overseeing all activities and initiatives related to the optimization of existing departmental policies and processes

Responsible for driving the day-to-day analytical approaches and exploring solutions to particular problems, being the main driver for the use of data in making key business decisions

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Head of Insights Analytics role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Master’s degree in finance, economics, applied mathematics or any other quantitative field

More than 5 years of experience in analytics or digital or martech/adtech industry

Must have a proven record of leading teams successfully in uncertain and changing environments (3+ years)

Must be able to prioritize different tasks with a lack of resourcing or formal structure, be good at problem-solving, and be able to think critically

Must possess strong communication skills with various levels of the organization, be able to communicate effectively with people who don’t “speak the same language,” tell a story through data

Must be comfortable with numbers, logical reasoning, and go beyond the numbers and to think logically about underlying business issues

Should understand not only the science and mathematics behind analyzing huge data sets, but also how that data affects profitability, user experience, and retention – or many other factors important to the business

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, because we are always looking to make things better

You are good at some of the: Tableau, SQL, Python, or A/B testing

You are actively practicing agile methodology (Kanban, Scrum)

You have domain expertise in digital marketing, SEO, SaaS, or related

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.

Tools and technologies we use:

Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).

Python, SQL.

Tableau for visualization.

Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.