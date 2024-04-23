Head of Marketing (Agency Unit)

Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in the marketing industry by performing research and monitoring

Create ways for monetization and profitability of the product

Develop product marketing strategy and launch online marketing campaigns across all channels to accelerate new customer acquisition and increase retention rate

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Head of Marketing for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

At least five years of working experience in the digital marketing field

Solid experience in product marketing

At least three years of managerial experience

Goal-oriented and familiar with KPI-based approach to work

Experience in IT and understanding of the unit economy will be a huge advantage

Excellent verbal and written English skills (C1/C2 is a must)

Experience in developing and launching marketing campaigns

Skilled in different marketing tools (Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Tableau, etc. )

Project Management skills

High-level communication skills

A highly analytical approach to all ranges of marketing activities

Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced, rapidly changing work environment

Superior written and verbal communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills to handle cross-functionally with other teams and departments

Must be dynamic, driven, and familiar with the Agile culture

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Good analytic skills and experience

Experience working in projects where a large share of traffic comes from the organic channel

Ability to convert information traffic into commercial pages

Experience working in corporations with sales departments will be a big plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Agency Unit teams create products for Agency Solution that allow Marketing Agencies and companies to optimize and improve their work.

We are going to grow even faster, so it’s a unique opportunity to join the team as Head of Marketing for our unit to grow the business together within a stable and growing public company.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.