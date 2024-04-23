Head of Marketing (Agency Unit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Head of Marketing for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Building a strong marketing team for the Agency Unit
Developing a work strategy for engagement vendors and partner communities
Developing the Agency Unit’s brand positioning and messaging
Developing and executing marketing strategies, budgeting
Develop product marketing strategy and launch online marketing campaigns across all channels to accelerate new customer acquisition and increase retention rate
Create ways for monetization and profitability of the product
Measure and optimize the customer journey
Perform competitive research
Building on the unique selling propositions
Collaborate with other teams
Make data-driven decisions and hit company goals
Stay abreast of industry trends and best practices in the marketing industry by performing research and monitoring
Who we are looking for
At least five years of working experience in the digital marketing field
Solid experience in product marketing
At least three years of managerial experience
Goal-oriented and familiar with KPI-based approach to work
Experience in IT and understanding of the unit economy will be a huge advantage
Excellent verbal and written English skills (C1/C2 is a must)
Experience in developing and launching marketing campaigns
Skilled in different marketing tools (Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Tableau, etc. )
Project Management skills
High-level communication skills
A highly analytical approach to all ranges of marketing activities
Ability to work and thrive in a fast-paced, rapidly changing work environment
Superior written and verbal communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills to handle cross-functionally with other teams and departments
Must be dynamic, driven, and familiar with the Agile culture
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
Good analytic skills and experience
Experience working in projects where a large share of traffic comes from the organic channel
Ability to convert information traffic into commercial pages
Experience working in corporations with sales departments will be a big plus
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Agency Unit teams create products for Agency Solution that allow Marketing Agencies and companies to optimize and improve their work.
We are going to grow even faster, so it’s a unique opportunity to join the team as Head of Marketing for our unit to grow the business together within a stable and growing public company.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
