Head of Product (Platform & Core Division)

Being able to ask questions and get to the bottom of the problem. Getting a clear answer to the question “What for?” and “Why is that.

Teamwork with other heads (Head of Engineering, Head of Design, Head of Marketing, Head of Strategy and Operations).

Keeping a close eye on the market, staying up-to-date with the latest trends, and coming up with ways to enhance products.

Working with stakeholders, including C-level: collecting requirements and working with expectations, presenting plans and results of work.

Shaping a product strategy, pitching it to stakeholders, and taking it to production.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

The ideal candidate will be a passionate, entrepreneurial leader—you will inspire the product team, engineers, designers, and marketers to develop your direction.

1+ years of experience leading multiple new software products and services with cross-functional teams.

Excellent analytical skills with the ability to understand economic drivers and metrics.

Ability to formulate business strategy and goals. Be able to translate them into plans and communicate with the team and stakeholders about them.

Experience with launching new products in new markets.

Strong understanding of product-development processes.

Strong ability in planning, strategic thinking, and data-driven decision-making.

The ability to drive lead teams to execute a defined vision consistently, rapidly, and effectively.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have proven traction in building revenue for SaaS businesses and successful experience in delivering and scaling a product.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

This is a new direction that creates a new product for a new audience.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

