HR Analyst (HR Tech & Reporting Team)

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our HR Analyst role. The HR Analyst has an integral role within our HR department and is dedicated to leveraging HR data to drive strategic decision-making and operational improvements. This individual will specialize in analyzing complex HR metrics, budgeting, forecasting, and process optimization through technology. A significant part of the role involves collaborating closely with HR Business Partners (HRBP) to align budgeting processes with business objectives. The HR Analyst will provide actionable insights to support the optimization of HR initiatives and contribute to the overall efficiency of the HR department.

Our HR Operations team is transitioning to new platforms and we’re focused on building a robust foundation for our HR analytics. You would have the opportunity to be part of the team driving this transformation, enabling key stakeholders like HRBPs, managers, and the finance team members to leverage self-service analytics. We’re moving from traditional reporting to empowering business owners with advanced analytics capabilities.

Tasks in the role