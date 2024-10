Full Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Choose from the list for the role

Choose from the list for the role keyboard_arrow_down

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

Your citizenship? (please add all citizenships if you have more than 1)

Your current location ?

What is your country of residence?

Do you have opened Individual Entrepreneur in a country you plan to work? Yes No

Are you legally authorized to work in the country where you applied for the role? Yes No

What are your annual salary expectations? (please include currency)

Country where you are going to work

What languages do you speak fluently?

How many years of experience do you have in Workforce Planning? How many years of experience do you have in Workforce Planning? keyboard_arrow_down

How many years of experience do you have in HR Analytics? How many years of experience do you have in HR Analytics? keyboard_arrow_down

Do you have experience in any of these tools? (Select all that apply) Do you have experience in any of these tools? (Select all that apply)keyboard_arrow_down

How many years of experience do you have in forecasting? How many years of experience do you have in forecasting? keyboard_arrow_down

How many years of experience do you have in headcount forecasting? How many years of experience do you have in headcount forecasting? keyboard_arrow_down

How many years of experience do you have in budgeting? How many years of experience do you have in budgeting? keyboard_arrow_down

Are you familiar with GAAP or IFRS accounting principles? Are you familiar with GAAP or IFRS accounting principles?keyboard_arrow_down

What HCM tools are you most familar with? What HCM tools are you most familar with? keyboard_arrow_down

Use the below area to type the names of the HCM tools you are familiar with if not listed above.

What software or tools do you use for budgeting and forecasting (if you have this experience)? (i.e. Workday, Excel, Sheets, Adaptive Insights, custom tool, etc.)