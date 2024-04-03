HR Director (HR Marketing Team)
Do you love people? Do you dream of bringing the best and brightest talents to a team? Are you an expert facilitator, counselor, advisor when it comes to human resources? Do you wonder what would be possible if you built and helped guide a ‘dream team’ in a global marketing division?
Semrush is looking for an HR Director to collaborate with the Chief Marketing Officer to guide HR Operations for the Marketing Division. Made up of over 170 team members across the globe, the Marketing Division at Semrush is responsible for new user acquisition and is a key part of Semrush’s daily operations.
The CMO is looking for a hands-on, strategic, and execution-focused leader with an extreme sense of ownership who can take our HR partnership to the next level. At Semrush we understand people are our most valuable asset, and we need a leader who can champion our employees and find and attract new joiners all at the same time.
Tasks in the role
- Partner with the Chief Marketing Officer to identify and deploy impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform and scale efficiently as it grows.
- Be an advisor and partner to the business; be the bridge between the business and HR Centers of Excellence.
- Identify and address existing and future talent gaps (hard and soft skills) across the Marketing Division.
- Create a marketing job library and a path for employee progression, ensuring that team members of all levels are able to “see themselves” at the Company.
- Advise and represent Marketing Division to encourage and support business goals through HR instruments.
- Initiate processes such as organizational development, employee relations, talent and performance management, and employee engagement. Set metrics of success for these processes.
- Use data and analytics to drive business decisions within leadership teams and across the Marketing Division.
- Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues through investigation and objective business recommendations.
- Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company.
- Maintain in-depth knowledge of legal requirements related to day-to-day management of employees, reducing legal risks and ensuring regulatory compliance. Partner with the legal department as needed.
- Work closely with senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships and increase productivity and retention of their team members.
- Provide HR policy guidance and interpretation.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree with 10+ years of business experience, 7+ years of HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including HR strategy, talent and performance management, employee relations.
5+ years of experience working with talents, career development, building systems and tools for employees to grow.
Results-oriented approach with business outcomes in mind, while ensuring the best employee experience.
Demonstrated experience coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational change.
Experience with cross-functional and international collaboration.
Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ability to travel internationally on occasion (typically once per quarter).
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You think globally, outside the current processes and rules.
You have a strategic mindset, predictive thinking, analytical skills.
You have project management skills and marketing understanding.
You take responsibility.
You have a developed emotional intelligence.
Share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
This role involves close cooperation with the CMO to guide HR Operations for the Marketing Division. Made up of over 160 team members across the globe, the Team is responsible for new user acquisition and is a key part of Semrush’s daily operations.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Flexible working day start
Health insurance coverage.
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
