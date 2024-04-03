HR Director (HR Marketing Team)

Do you love people? Do you dream of bringing the best and brightest talents to a team? Are you an expert facilitator, counselor, advisor when it comes to human resources? Do you wonder what would be possible if you built and helped guide a ‘dream team’ in a global marketing division?

Semrush is looking for an HR Director to collaborate with the Chief Marketing Officer to guide HR Operations for the Marketing Division. Made up of over 170 team members across the globe, the Marketing Division at Semrush is responsible for new user acquisition and is a key part of Semrush’s daily operations.

The CMO is looking for a hands-on, strategic, and execution-focused leader with an extreme sense of ownership who can take our HR partnership to the next level. At Semrush we understand people are our most valuable asset, and we need a leader who can champion our employees and find and attract new joiners all at the same time.

Tasks in the role