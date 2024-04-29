HR Operations manager (Global HR Operations Team)

Maintain consistent data in both our HRIS and payroll systems.

Support the Global Director of HR Operations with all US-based HR projects.

Ensures third-party vendors perform according to service level agreements in support of HR service processes.

Provides consistent interpretation/application of HR policies and procedures across the organization.

Develop and maintain a service catalog to finalize SOPs to detail the services offered.

Consult with managers and staff regarding policies and procedures and recommend effective courses of action.

Work in conjunction with legal to mitigate and resolve employee-related issues.

Manage local compliance law and act as an advisor for HR Partners on local matters.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our HR Operations Manager role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Human Resources, Business, or related field.

5+ years of experience as an HR Operations Manager.

Experience with Workday and ADP Workforce Now.

Advanced written and verbal communication skills.

Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and time management.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and projects with deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Independent judgment, critical thinking in addition to interpretation of established programs and policies.

Experience in building and executing SOPs with relevant SLAs.

Demonstrated customer service excellence and positive interpersonal relations.

Ability to function well in a fast-paced, at times, stressful environment.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Global HR Operations team is focused on building the best employee and manager experience possible.

HR operations include employee data management, payroll administration, benefits administration, HR policy development, compliance with employment laws, employee onboarding/offboarding, employee relations, HR technology, HR analytics & forecasting, and remote hiring & mobility.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Flexible working day start.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Training, courses, conferences.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.