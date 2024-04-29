HR Operations manager (Global HR Operations Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our HR Operations Manager role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.
Tasks in the role
Define and implement local HR policies to support employees, HR Partners, and managers.
Document and request processing, including offer preparation, hiring, and termination.
Support inbound relocations and remote working models (e.g. independent contractors).
Manage local compliance law and act as an advisor for HR Partners on local matters.
Work in conjunction with legal to mitigate and resolve employee-related issues.
Consult with managers and staff regarding policies and procedures and recommend effective courses of action.
Develop and maintain a service catalog to finalize SOPs to detail the services offered.
Provides consistent interpretation/application of HR policies and procedures across the organization.
Drive continuous improvement standards to promote process and team efficiency.
Ensures third-party vendors perform according to service level agreements in support of HR service processes.
Support the Global Director of HR Operations with all US-based HR projects.
Maintain consistent data in both our HRIS and payroll systems.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Human Resources, Business, or related field.
5+ years of experience as an HR Operations Manager.
Experience with Workday and ADP Workforce Now.
Advanced written and verbal communication skills.
Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and time management.
Ability to manage multiple priorities and projects with deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Independent judgment, critical thinking in addition to interpretation of established programs and policies.
Experience in building and executing SOPs with relevant SLAs.
Demonstrated customer service excellence and positive interpersonal relations.
Ability to function well in a fast-paced, at times, stressful environment.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Global HR Operations team is focused on building the best employee and manager experience possible.
HR operations include employee data management, payroll administration, benefits administration, HR policy development, compliance with employment laws, employee onboarding/offboarding, employee relations, HR technology, HR analytics & forecasting, and remote hiring & mobility.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.
Flexible working day start.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.
Corporate events.
Training, courses, conferences.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personal issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs