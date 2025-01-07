HR Operations Specialist (Global HR Operations Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role HR Operations Specialist for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
- Support employee lifecycle, including assisting with onboarding, orientation, data changes, and offboarding
- Assist with the daily execution of HR Administrative tasks, including payroll, benefits, and compliance
- Document and request processing, including offer preparation, hiring, increases, and termination documents
- Create and maintain duty related SOPs to detail process and services offered
- Maintain consistent employee data in both our HRIS and payroll systems
- Drive continuous improvement standards to promote process and team efficiency
- Support the HR Operations Manager with all US-based HR projects
- Operate as a knowledgeable backup for the HR Operations Manager
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Human Resources, Business, or related field
- Advanced written and verbal communication skills
- Strong organizational skills, attention to detail, and time management
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and projects with deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Demonstrated customer service excellence and positive interpersonal relations
- Ability to function well in a fast-paced and, at times, stressful environment
Not required, but a plus
- 1-2 years of experience in an HR Operations Specialist role or related position
- Experience with Workday and ADP Workforce Now preferred but not required
- Independent judgment and critical thinking, in addition to the ability to interpret established programs and policies
- Experience in building and executing SOPs with relevant SLAs
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The team manages employee data, handles things like payroll, benefits, and HR policies, ensures everyone follows employment laws, and takes care of all the ins and lifecycle transactions from employee onboarding, offboarding and employee relations.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
