HR People Partner (Enterprise Solution Unit)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
And this is our HR People Partner role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
Tasks in the role
Partner within your assigned departments and team leaders to develop and provide effective people management strategies.
Provide end-to-end HR support, including employee relations, talent management, performance management, employee engagement, and succession planning activities.
Use data and analytics to help influence business decisions within your assigned teams.
Manage and resolve complex employee relations issues through effective investigation and objective business recommendations.
Participate and/or lead cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the HR teams and across the company.
Participate in the development and facilitation of employee and managerial-focused training programs.
Identify and deploy impactful people strategies and policies that enable the organization to perform effectively and scale efficiently.
Work closely with management and employees to improve work relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention.
Work closely with mid to senior-level managers to coach them on good organizational design and people management practices, enable leaders to improve working relationships, build morale, and increase productivity and retention of their team members.
Provide HR policy guidance and interpretation.
Who we are looking for
- HR experience in multiple human resource disciplines, including talent management, employee relations, and performance management.
- Results-oriented individual who operates with business outcomes in mind while ensuring the best employee experience.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience in coaching business leaders and facilitating organizational changes.
- Fluent in German.
- Advanced knowledge of English is a must.
- Ability to comprehend, interpret, and apply the appropriate sections of applicable laws, guidelines, regulations, ordinances, and policies.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you if you have
- Experience with Product and engineering organisation.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about the business unit will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise solutions unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically.
This time adding a new focus on growing the Enterprise segment of its 104,000+ strong customer base. Currently, with over 5,000 existing Enterprise customers, Semrush is developing a cutting-edge platform that is tailored to the needs of today’s digital marketers who work in large companies.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Flexible working day start.
- Health insurance coverage.
- Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
- Internet coverage (up to 30 eur/month).
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Hobby benefit.
- Training, courses, conferences.
- English and German courses.
- Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personal issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.