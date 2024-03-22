Insights Analyst (Analytics & Insights Team)

Participate in the design and implementation of data architecture and data governance policies to ensure data accuracy and completeness.

Develop and maintain a deep understanding of our business, market trends, and emerging technologies related to analytics and business intelligence.

Working with analytical tasks for Product, Business, Sales, Marketing, and other teams, including (but not limited to) basic statistical analysis, analytical dashboard creation and optimization, and preparing data for further analysis and research.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Insights Analyst role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree in a related field such as Business, Analytics, Statistics, or Computer Science. Master's degree preferred.

Strong experience in analytics, business intelligence, or related fields.

Strong knowledge of probability theory and statistics, including A/B testing.

Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets.

Knowledge of data visualization tools such as Tableau or Power BI.

Familiarity with SQL and relational databases.

Basic knowledge and production experience with Python.

Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Experience with predictive modeling and other statistical analysis techniques.

Knowledge of foundational marketing concepts: metrics, channels, marketing attribution, cookies, etc.

Solid understanding of Google Analytics.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in product analytics.

Excellent knowledge of advertising platforms.

Experience working in a team of data developers or data analysts.

Strong knowledge of key product and business metrics of SaaS companies.

Strong knowledge of mathematics and statistics.

Excellent proficiency in SQL.

Good proficiency in Python.

English language proficiency at the Upper Intermediate level or higher.

Experience working in a SaaS company.

Experience in designing and launching marketing experiments.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.

Tools and technologies we use:

Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).

Python, SQL.

Tableau for visualization.

Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.

We are open to learning and adopting new technologies.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.