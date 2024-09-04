Data Analyst (Analytics & Insights Unit)

Communicate findings and data insights to your stakeholders with a point of view and desire to enable your teams to make a data-driven decision

Become an expert in translating your team’s needs and opportunities into specific analysis that yields actionable insights and drives business impact

Partner with primary stakeholders (in Product, HR Brand, IT, Strategy, or other functions) to understand your team’s data and business needs

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of professional experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or related field

Strong SQL skills and experience working with large datasets programmatically, particularly for data analysis, manipulation, or exploration

Knowledge and practical experience with data analytics, experimentation, and statistical tools

Experience with BI and data visualization tools such as Tableau, Looker, Power BI, or similar

Prior experience in a business environment influencing decision-making with data

A proactive and results-driven colleague who is passionate about the role of data in helping solve complex questions

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment with a certain amount of change and ambiguity

Degree in an educational field with a heavy quantitative, analytical focus (e.g., computer science, data science/statistics, economics, or business administration)

Advanced proficiency in English, both verbal and written

Not required, but a plus

Experience in creating and maintaining data integration solutions from various sources

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.

Tools and technologies we use:

Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).

Python, SQL.

Tableau for visualization.

Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





