Insights Analyst (Analytics & Insights Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Insights Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Providing product, customer success, and marketing teams with data and insights to successfully deliver projects
Integrating, cleaning, transforming, maintaining, and analyzing data
Delving into the data and not losing sight of the business goals and independently exploring issues and drawing conclusions
Showing practical experience in data visualization (Tableau/Data Studio)
Having a "glass half full" approach - think about solutions, not problems
Communicating findings and actionable insights to relevant stakeholders
Who we are looking for
- Min. 3 years of experience with Tableau/Data Studio
- Good knowledge of ETL and SQL
- Python knowledge or other programming language
- C1/bilingual/native level of English (must have!)
- Great Excel skills
- Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering, computer science, data science/statistics, or business administration
- Data automation tools knowledge (e.g. Airflow)
- Experience in the practical use of statistical analysis tools
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- Experience in creating and maintaining data integration solutions from various sources
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.
Tools and technologies we use:
- Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).
- Python, SQL.
- Tableau for visualization.
- Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
