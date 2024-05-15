Data Analytics Team Lead, Marketing & Sales (Analytics & Insights Unit)

This is our Data Analytics Team Lead role for the Marketing division for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

6+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field.

2+ years of People Management experience.

Knowledge of the Python programming language, SQL, and data visualization tools such as Tableau.

Strong analytical skills and ability to work with complex data sets.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with a proven record of influencing senior leadership and driving organizational change.

Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Expertise in statistical analysis techniques and predictive modeling.

Experience in managing and mentoring junior and senior team members.

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. An advanced degree is highly preferred.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Manage Marketing and Sales Analytics team.

Familiarity with cloud-based platforms such as GCP.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You will be working in the Insight team inside the Strategy & Analytics team. Your direct colleagues are mainly BI developers, data engineers, and QA engineers.

Tools and technologies we use:

Google Cloud Platform (Google BigQuery as DWH, Compute Engine for servers).

Python, SQL.

Tableau for visualization.

Gitlab + Airflow for code versioning and CI/CD.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Training, courses, conferences.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.