Integrated Marketing Manager (Value Selling Campaigns Team)

Acting as the central point of contact, coordinating efforts across different departments

Developing and testing new campaign formats and channels to optimize performance

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product - a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Integrated Marketing Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in Marketing, with a proven track record in launching multi-channel marketing campaigns

Strong strategic thinking and campaign planning abilities

Excellent presentation and communication skills, with the ability to create comprehensive decks

Creativity

Attention to detail

Basic understanding of campaign metrics and data analysis

Awareness of industry trends

Goal-oriented mindset with a focus on results

Adaptability and willingness to test new marketing approaches

Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field

Advanced English language skills





Not required, but a plus

Proficiency in using AI tools for marketing purposes

Strong leadership and cross-functional collaboration skills

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Global Campaigns Team is responsible for developing and executing comprehensive, multi-channel marketing initiatives across various products and markets worldwide. We strategically plan, implement, and optimize integrated campaigns that leverage multiple platforms, including paid media, email, social media, and influencer partnerships. The team coordinates efforts across different departments, aligns channel-specific strategies with overall campaign goals, and utilizes data-driven insights to make informed decisions.

We stay current with industry trends, incorporate innovative ideas and AI tools to enhance campaign effectiveness, and continuously test new formats and channels to optimize performance and achieve business objectives on a global scale.









We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!



Flexible working day start



Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.