Integrated Marketing Manager (Value Selling Campaigns Team)

Tasks in the role
Developing and executing integrated marketing campaigns from inception to completion, demonstrating a self-starter mentality. This includes:
Leading internal campaign communications from briefings to reporting
Collaborating with creative production teams to deliver high-quality assets on time
Owning and managing the campaign timeline
Mapping and optimizing the complete consumer journey
Overseeing and allocating campaign budgets
Aligning and coordinating different teams (e.g., creative, media, product)
Developing and testing new campaign formats and channels to optimize performance
Creating comprehensive campaign strategies that leverage multiple channels and align with business goals, including:
Developing data-driven forecasts for campaign performance
Creating multiple scenarios to evaluate potential outcomes of strategic decisions
Conducting risk assessments and developing contingency plans
Overseeing various marketing channels (e.g., paid media, email, social media, influencers) and coordinating with specialized teams
Acting as the central point of contact, coordinating efforts across different departments
Ensuring alignment of channel-specific strategies with overall campaign goals
Facilitating effective communication and collaboration between teams
Analyzing campaign metrics, working with analytics teams to derive insights, and making data-driven decisions
Staying abreast of industry trends and incorporating innovative ideas into campaign strategies
Utilizing AI tools to enhance productivity and campaign effectiveness
Who we are looking for
5+ years of experience in Marketing, with a proven track record in launching multi-channel marketing campaigns
Strong strategic thinking and campaign planning abilities
Excellent presentation and communication skills, with the ability to create comprehensive decks
Creativity
Attention to detail
Basic understanding of campaign metrics and data analysis
Awareness of industry trends
Goal-oriented mindset with a focus on results
Adaptability and willingness to test new marketing approaches
Bachelor's degree in Marketing or a related field
Advanced English language skills
Not required, but a plus
Proficiency in using AI tools for marketing purposes
Strong leadership and cross-functional collaboration skills
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Global Campaigns Team is responsible for developing and executing comprehensive, multi-channel marketing initiatives across various products and markets worldwide. We strategically plan, implement, and optimize integrated campaigns that leverage multiple platforms, including paid media, email, social media, and influencer partnerships. The team coordinates efforts across different departments, aligns channel-specific strategies with overall campaign goals, and utilizes data-driven insights to make informed decisions.
We stay current with industry trends, incorporate innovative ideas and AI tools to enhance campaign effectiveness, and continuously test new formats and channels to optimize performance and achieve business objectives on a global scale.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
