Integration Engineer (Enterprise Architecture Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Integration Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in data transfer methodologies

Proficiency in at least one high-level programming language

Familiarity with Oracle Integration Cloud (OIC)

Knowledge of Workato

Experience in handling errors related to integrations and automation

Excellent problem-solving skills to effectively tackle complex technical challenges

Ability to work independently and efficiently manage project tasks

Good understanding of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) or other cloud platforms

Not required, but a plus

Understanding of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Knowledge of the ITIL framework

Awareness of Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) compliance

Experience with other ETL or integration tools

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Enterprise Architecture & Data Analytics team’s mission is to provide the business with the right data at the right process step, in the right system, at the right time, and in the right quality at all times.

We are organized into different practices: design, deliver, analyze, governance, and quality, and we work closely with our business and IT division colleagues to deliver incremental and transformational solutions.

These three practices are split into teams, and this position would be in the Enterprise Architecture Team, which is responsible for designing and aligning data, systems, and processes to create effective and efficient data flows and data storage.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.