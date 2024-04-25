Customer Support Frontline Specialist (Global Customer Support Team)

Maintain internal communication with the rest of the Global Customer Support team and other departments/teams.

Escalate cases, chats, phone calls, tickets to the Second line according to the case distribution rules and agreements;

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Support Frontline Specialist role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor's degree required, preferably in Business, Marketing, Communications, IT or other related fields

1 year of proven customer-facing experience - experience with a SaaS company is a plus

Excellent or near-native written and verbal communication skills with the English language

Excellent time management skills and ability to meet deadlines with little supervision

Unless already informed, please ask recruiter to clarify working days and shift needed for the position





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Familiarity with the digital marketing industry (web design, SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, etc)

Foundational knowledge of basic web coding languages (HTML, CSS, and Javascript)

Experience with Salesforce, Intercom, and Ring Central for customer-facing communication

Experience with Mac OS, Slack, and Google Suite (Drive, Docs, Sheets, Forms, etc) for internal-facing communication

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it's not worth wasting time on something you don't believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Customer Support Frontline Team works as the first contact for customers when they have questions about the platform. The team helps customers resolve the issues and address the issues to respective product teams.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

