Liaising with Heads of Marketing and VPs from different departments to ensure cross-team collaboration.

Providing feedback and assisting other teams (i.e., Internal Paid Traffic Team and Analytics) to ensure campaign success.

Overseeing paid campaign launches for Semrush Product Units, keeping track of overall performance & integration with VSCs.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Campaign Manager (Brand Team) for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Digital Marketing: A strong understanding of digital marketing concepts, including search engine marketing, display advertising, social media advertising, and email marketing. Experience with ad platforms, such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, or DSPs.

Analytics: knowledge and experience using tools such as Google Analytics, Tableau, and Google Data Studio.

Project management: Ability to manage their own workload, ask questions for prioriziation, create a plan for each project, and follow the plan consistently to achieve the expected result. Since there are many Product Units involved, it's also essential to involve others and align the tasks and goals with all stakeholders.

Strong project management skills. Define goals and work in tools like Monday.com, manage timelines, budgets, and resources for projects where multiple teams are involved.

Strong communication skills to connect to all Units and help them launch their marketing campaigns with recommendations from Brand.

Experience in launching advertising campaigns from the strategy and production point of view. Ability to work with others to refine concepts and work with other channel owners to amplify the campaign more.

Experience adjusting ad creatives, targeting, and bidding strategies.

A customer-centric mindset, understanding of personas, their challenges and needs, and how to tailor messages to specific target audiences.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have Semrush experience.

Knowledge of digital marketing SaaS, especially Market Research, SEO, Content Marketing and Social Media tools.

Public speaking experience.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Brand Campaigns team is responsible for Brand Marketing project ideation and execution, brand campaigns in Paid, and brand communication throughout different channels.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.