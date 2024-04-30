Campaign Manager (Brand Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Campaign Manager (Brand Team) for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Liaising with external performance agency and Semrush Product Units' campaigns.
Overseeing paid campaign launches for Semrush Product Units, keeping track of overall performance & integration with VSCs.
Coordinate the launch and track performance for 5-7 campaigns per quarter.
Building and maintaining relationships between Brand marketing and Semrush Product Units.
Developing campaign criteria, channel mix guidelines, audience research, and ad-hoc projects to feed into long-term brand strategy.
Creating and executing Brand Marketing campaigns based on current trends and goals.
Providing feedback and assisting other teams (i.e., Internal Paid Traffic Team and Analytics) to ensure campaign success.
Working/assisting on general Brand & Product Marketing strategy- forecasting, planning and execution.
External performance agency management.
Liaising with Heads of Marketing and VPs from different departments to ensure cross-team collaboration.
Who we are looking for
Digital Marketing: A strong understanding of digital marketing concepts, including search engine marketing, display advertising, social media advertising, and email marketing. Experience with ad platforms, such as Google Ads, Facebook Ads, or DSPs.
Analytics: knowledge and experience using tools such as Google Analytics, Tableau, and Google Data Studio.
Project management: Ability to manage their own workload, ask questions for prioriziation, create a plan for each project, and follow the plan consistently to achieve the expected result. Since there are many Product Units involved, it's also essential to involve others and align the tasks and goals with all stakeholders.
Strong project management skills. Define goals and work in tools like Monday.com, manage timelines, budgets, and resources for projects where multiple teams are involved.
Strong communication skills to connect to all Units and help them launch their marketing campaigns with recommendations from Brand.
Experience in launching advertising campaigns from the strategy and production point of view. Ability to work with others to refine concepts and work with other channel owners to amplify the campaign more.
Experience adjusting ad creatives, targeting, and bidding strategies.
A customer-centric mindset, understanding of personas, their challenges and needs, and how to tailor messages to specific target audiences.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have Semrush experience.
Knowledge of digital marketing SaaS, especially Market Research, SEO, Content Marketing and Social Media tools.
Public speaking experience.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
The Brand Campaigns team is responsible for Brand Marketing project ideation and execution, brand campaigns in Paid, and brand communication throughout different channels.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
