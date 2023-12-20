System Engineer/System Administrator (System Admins Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role System Engineer/System Administrator for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic
Tasks in the role
- Provision and support of Self-Service Infrastructure for numerous development teams.
- Development features for Internal Developers Platform.
- Implementation of company-wide Zero Trust in Cloud Infrastructure.
- Participation in on-call duties to provide constant support.
- Management of Cloud PCI/DSS Infrastructure.
Who we are looking for
Strong understanding of Cloud Infrastructure and System Design.
Production experience with Infrastructure Engineering in any Public Cloud (GCP/AWS/Azure) and Kubernetes.
Proficiency in load balancing, configuration management (Terraform/Ansible/Puppet), Linux, and networking.
Development experience in at least one programming language: Python or Go.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You are a Cloud Engineer or an Infrastructure Engineer.
ArgoCD/FluxCD or other GitOps tools knowledge.
Zero Trust and Cloud Security understanding.
Typescript development experience.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
We're tech enthusiasts who love a challenge. We automate everything, from managing users to crafting GCP environments. With 1000+ Google Cloud projects and high-loaded Kubernetes clusters, we're all about making tech fun and efficient.
We are part of the Base Infrastructure Department, focusing on developing and maintaining self-service infrastructure in Google Cloud and other platforms. Our primary objective is to streamline and simplify infrastructure operations for development teams, enabling them to work more efficiently with minimal onboarding time. To achieve this, we actively contribute to the development of an internal platform for developers.
Our users are the product development teams at Semrush. We provide our product teams with shared infrastructure, approaches, and internal tools. We are sure that maintaining a large infrastructure for numerous products requires a clear separation of development and support processes. Consequently, every team member periodically shifts from project work to addressing development team requests and operational tasks that infrastructure services require.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start.
Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.