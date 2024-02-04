Data Analyst (Analytics Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Data Analyst for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
Tasks in the role
Conduct thorough quality assurance checks on click stream data to identify discrepancies, errors, or inconsistencies.
Collaborate with data engineers and analysts to understand data collection processes and implement effective testing strategies.
Proactively generate ideas and strategies for monitoring the quality of clickstream data.
Participating in developing and implementing automated monitoring solutions to detect anomalies and ensure data accuracy in real time.
Help to design and implement alerting systems to promptly notify stakeholders of any data quality issues or anomalies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to establish thresholds and triggers for alerts based on business requirements.
Maintain comprehensive documentation of data quality standards, procedures, and monitoring processes.
Generate regular reports on data quality metrics and provide insights to relevant stakeholders.
Conduct root cause analysis for data quality issues, working closely with relevant teams to address and resolve underlying problems.
Who we are looking for
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.
Proficiency in SQL and experience with data visualization tools.
Backend Python and Scala experience.
Familiarity with big data technologies and distributed computing environments.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Experience with implementing alerting systems and monitoring solutions is a plus.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You stay abreast of industry best practices and emerging technologies related to data quality.
You are ready to actively contribute to the continuous improvement of data quality processes and tools.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
The team offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior of millions of opt-in users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data feeds. We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Data Quality Analyst to join our dynamic team.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance (Employee + family).
Psychologist consultations.
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.
Corporate events.
Compensation for sports and hobby expenses (Employee+Family).
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Greek courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.