Diving into the essence of a problem as much as needed to solve it correctly.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend developer (Amber Team) for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Proficiency in JavaScript, HTML and CSS.

Hands-on experience with React, understanding its strengths and weaknesses.

Web Performance and Accessibility practices.

Understanding of DevOps related to frontend code.

Proactivity and high autonomy.

Passionate about UX.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Readiness to take responsibility and ownership of the implemented solution.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Familiarity with MobX

Experience using TypeScript or any other statically typed language

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Amber Team is developing one of the company's new products – an AI app in Semrush Social. Currently, the team consists of 9 individuals: a product owner, technical owner, 2 back-end developers, front-end developer, data scientist, data engineer, QA engineer, and a designer. We are looking to expand our team with another Frontend Developer who is skilled at (and enjoys) balancing between conducting research and solving practical tasks.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Temporary contract for 1 year

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Sharing payment for Multisport.

Sharing payment for Medicover.

Flexible working day start.

Unlimited PTO.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and other language courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.