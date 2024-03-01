Diving into the essence of a problem as much as needed to solve it correctly.

Sharing your expertise to deliver the best experience for our clients.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. And this is our Frontend Developer (Lava Team) role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Strong knowledge of React, Typescript and how browsers work.

Knowledge of CSS and willingness to fully layout a page with attention to details.

Experience with unit testing.

Willingness to not just write clear and maintainable code but also solve problems.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with SSR, JWT authorization, iframe limitations, writing CI/CD pipelines.

It’s easy for you to communicate closely with other teams, designers and suggest improvements.

Understanding of how to conveniently organize multiple applications with common components and business logic.

Experience with large-scale refactoring.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

We are looking for a Frontend Developer to join our Lava Team. The team has an ambitious goal—to develop a tool for SMBs owners and their marketers so that they can easily launch and monitor advertising. The ideal candidate should be comfortable with starting new products from scratch and be prepared to work in an environment of uncertainty. We communicate with each other a lot and try to make our interactions as comfortable and productive as possible with agile development processes.

The Lava Team consists of six people — Product Owner, Technical Owner, Backend Developer, Frontend Developer, QA Engineer, and Product Designer.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Psychologist consultations.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Multi-sport card and compensation for hobby expense (Employee+Family).

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Czech courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.