Frontend Developer (Solar Team)

Work with the issues from support specialists (on duty)

Participate in the planning of architecture and quality aspects of the new features

Diving into the essence of a problem as much as needed to solve it correctly

Sharing your expertise to deliver the best experience for our clients

Contribute to Social technical strategy with your knowledge and experience to reach new goals

Identify and mitigate new risks on a technical basis to evolve the product and make new users happy

Develop and grow functionality of the product, and implement new features to make the product perform in new niches for new users

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Strong knowledge of React, Typescript, modern JavaScript features and best practices, Docker and how browsers work

Knowledge of CSS and willingness to fully layout a page with attention to details

Knowledge of testing frameworks and tools such as Jest, React Testing Library or Cypress

Willingness to not just write clear and maintainable code but also solve problems

Knowledges in UI/UX best practices and experience in collaborating with UI/UX designers

Experience with running and configuring an application from scratch

Solid understanding of fundamental web technologies such as HTTP(s), REST, JWT authorization, web standards, cross-browser compatibility, accessibility

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with SSR, JWT authorization, iframe limitations, writing CI/CD pipelines

It’s easy for you to communicate closely with other teams, designers and suggest improvements

Understanding of how to conveniently organize multiple applications with common components and business logic

Demonstrated experience in building and maintaining large-scale web applications

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Our team is developing a set of tools for Social Media Marketers to cover all of their needs, from publishing content to performing competitive analysis. The team consists of four people: a Backend Engineer, a QA Engineer, a Product Owner, and a Product Designer.

There are more and more tasks every day, so we are looking for a new colleague - Frontend Developer!

We’re looking for someone who really wants to develop. There are many experienced colleagues on the team, and they will always be able to help and guide you. It’s important for us that our future Frontend engineer is ready to work in a team and make decisions together :)



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.