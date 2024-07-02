Golang Developer (Ninja Team)

The Ninja Team focuses on the Keyword Research group of tools. This is one of the most important working areas for the modern internet marketer. We have the largest database of words and languages on the market, which we process and output to the user so that their workflow can be as fast and effective as possible. With you on the team: Product Owner, Technical Owner, DevOps Engineer, two Backends, two Frontends, Full Stack Developer, and two QA engineers.



It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.