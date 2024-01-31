Java Developer (Solar Team)

Contribute to the product observability and monitorability. Participate in improving, supporting, and analyzing application metrics and alerts.

Participate in the planning of architecture and quality aspects of the new features.

Contribute to Social technical strategy with your knowledge and experience to reach new goals.

Identify and mitigate new risks on a technical basis to evolve the product and make new users happy.

Develop and grow core functionality of the product, and implement new features to make the product perform in new niches for new users.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Java developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Java.

Expertise with Kotlin.

Strong expertise in Spring and Spring Boot.

Knowledge of architectural design patterns and principles.

Expertise in creating and optimizing SQL queries.

Experience with queue brokers (Kafka, RabbitMQ).

Experience with Docker and k8s.

Experience with any observability stack (logging-tracing-metrics).

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with:



GitLabCI.

Non-SQL databases and MongoDB in particular.

Redis.

Cloud stack (GCP or other vendors).

Application monitoring.

Social Networks API.

Development and improvement infrastructure through DevOps practice.

A bit about the team

Our Solar team is developing a set of tools for Social Media Marketers to cover all of their needs, from publishing content to performing competitive analysis. The team consists of nine people in total - Technical Owner, Backend Engineer, two Frontend Engineers, two QA Engineers, DevOps Engineer, Product Owner, and Product Designer.



There are more and more tasks every day, so we are looking for a new colleague - Backend Engineer!



We’re looking for someone who really wants to develop. There are many experienced colleagues on the team, and they will always be able to help and guide you. It’s important for us that our future Backend engineer is ready to work in a team and make decisions together :)



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Psychologist consultations.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Multi-sport card and compensation for hobby expense (Employee+Family).

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Czech courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.