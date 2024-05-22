Marketing Manager (Agency Unit)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Marketing Project Manager for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Orchestrate end-to-end marketing campaigns and complex projects
Translate business objectives into actionable and impactful marketing project plans
Own launch timeline, foresee dependencies, and drive cross-functional teams to meet deadlines
Collaborate seamlessly with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful execution of marketing initiatives
Identify, prioritize, mitigate, and plan contingencies to overcome roadblocks related to a given project
Rally and administer budgets for specific initiatives
Source the right team members needed for the successful implementation of marketing initiatives and their success
Adopt an agile framework and leverage strong project management skills to drive cross-functional teams toward project goals
Work at the intersection of product development, marketing, and sales. Finding product growth points, calculating forecasts, running A/B tests across multiple channels, evaluating and scaling if successful
Continuously researching the audience using historical data; launching surveys and conducting user interviews to gain insights for new projects and current CJM optimization
Planning, executing, and optimizing experimental and evergreen marketing campaigns to meet sales goals
Managing content production: working with the design team and content writers to create assets for paid ads, email campaigns, sales collateral, etc.
Who we are looking for
3+ years of marketing experience, emphasizing adept project management and execution of impactful initiatives
Proven success in SaaS or digital agency settings, demonstrating versatility with diverse clients
Exceptional project management skills, adept at handling multiple projects, setting priorities, and navigating fast-paced environments.
Strong teamwork and communication capabilities with cross-functional teams and external partners
Outstanding strategic thinking and problem-solving, translating business goals into actionable and impactful plans
Proactive and self-motivated, with a track record of project ownership and successful execution
Great analytical skills - being able to choose metrics to assess the success of experiments, analyze conversion funnels for new and old cohorts of users, product paywalls. Ability to analyze audience behavior and forecast the results of marketing projects using available data
Exceptional attention to detail
Excellent English
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Agency Unit teams create products for Agency Solution that allow Marketing Agencies and companies to optimize and improve their work.
We are going to grow even faster, so it’s a unique opportunity to join the team as Marketing Project Manager for our unit to grow the business together within a stable and growing public company.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
