Marketing Manager (Agency Unit)

Managing content production: working with the design team and content writers to create assets for paid ads, email campaigns, sales collateral, etc.

Continuously researching the audience using historical data; launching surveys and conducting user interviews to gain insights for new projects and current CJM optimization

Work at the intersection of product development, marketing, and sales. Finding product growth points, calculating forecasts, running A/B tests across multiple channels, evaluating and scaling if successful

Adopt an agile framework and leverage strong project management skills to drive cross-functional teams toward project goals

Source the right team members needed for the successful implementation of marketing initiatives and their success

Identify, prioritize, mitigate, and plan contingencies to overcome roadblocks related to a given project

Collaborate seamlessly with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful execution of marketing initiatives

This is our role Marketing Project Manager for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of marketing experience, emphasizing adept project management and execution of impactful initiatives

Proven success in SaaS or digital agency settings, demonstrating versatility with diverse clients

Exceptional project management skills, adept at handling multiple projects, setting priorities, and navigating fast-paced environments.

Strong teamwork and communication capabilities with cross-functional teams and external partners

Outstanding strategic thinking and problem-solving, translating business goals into actionable and impactful plans

Proactive and self-motivated, with a track record of project ownership and successful execution

Great analytical skills - being able to choose metrics to assess the success of experiments, analyze conversion funnels for new and old cohorts of users, product paywalls. Ability to analyze audience behavior and forecast the results of marketing projects using available data

Exceptional attention to detail

Excellent English

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Agency Unit teams create products for Agency Solution that allow Marketing Agencies and companies to optimize and improve their work.

We are going to grow even faster, so it’s a unique opportunity to join the team as Marketing Project Manager for our unit to grow the business together within a stable and growing public company.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





