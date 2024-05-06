Marketing Project Manager (Agency Unit)

Outstanding communication skills and great organization, ability to lead the project, and make decisions quickly

Maintaining external relationships and communication with partners in terms of projects

Overseeing paid campaigns and content used in paid channels, updating and analyzing their performance

Planning and managing creative projects from start to finish, including working seamlessly with scheduling, timelines, deadlines, multiple project workflows, and evaluating results

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Marketing Project Manager for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Project Manager experience

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, ability to multitask, plan, and organize

Organizational skills — all project files must be kept to auditing standards

Attention to detail is paramount

Strong problem-solving and decision-making ability

Experience with digital marketing activities, and paid channels management will be your great advantage

Ability to work under pressure and prioritize working independently

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Bachelor’s degree

Great team player

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Agency Unit teams create products for Agency Solution that allow Marketing Agencies and companies to optimize and improve their work.

We are going to grow even faster, so it’s a unique opportunity to join the team as Marketing Project Manager for our unit to grow the business together within a stable and growing public company.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.