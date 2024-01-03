Paid Search Team Lead (Paid Traffic Agency)

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with other departments, such as SEO, content, design, and analytics, to ensure a cohesive and integrated digital marketing strategy.

Incrementality Testing: The ability to understand, plan, and execute tests that show the incremental impact of paid search campaigns.

Performance Analysis: Regularly analyze campaign performance data to identify trends, insights, and opportunities for improvement. Prepare and present reports to stakeholders.

Campaign Management: Oversee the creation, execution, and optimization of paid search campaigns, including keyword research, bid management, ad copywriting, and A/B testing.

Team Leadership and Development: Lead, mentor, and grow a team of paid search specialists. Foster a collaborative environment and provide ongoing training and support.

Understand the intersection between paid search advertising and A.I. technologies and how to properly combine the two.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role, Paid Search Team Lead for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

Minimum of five years of experience in Paid Search Advertising, preferably B2B, with at least two years in a leadership role.

Proven track record of improving the YoY and MoM ROAS of Paid Search campaigns.

Ability to show past expertise in STAR format.

Strong analytical skills, with experience in data analysis and reporting.

Proficient in paid search platforms like Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, as well as critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Ability to work with confidence in tools such as, but not limited to, Tableau, GA4, and Google Sheets.

Ability to understand complex KPIs/business goals.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English. Ability to communicate channel-specific data and ideas to a larger internal marketing and business audience.

Cultural sensitivity.

Attention to detail and time management skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including verbal and written communication skills.

You have the ability to travel internationally when required.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

As a Paid Search Team Lead at Semrush, you will be at the forefront of our digital marketing efforts. You will be the force to drive growth and efficiency through expert management and strategic oversight of our paid search campaigns. You will lead a dynamic team responsible for the execution, optimization, and analysis of these campaigns across various platforms such as Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, and others.



Reporting into the Director of Digital Advertising, you should have 5+ years of experience in a similar role, with proven track record and people management skills.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.