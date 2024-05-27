Product Marketing Manager (Local Unit)

Manage, monitor, and optimize the product funnel and user journey from activation & conversion to premium and retention

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role as Product Marketing Manager for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Product marketing manager with 3-5 years of experience in SaaS companies with focus on SMB and Mid-Market segments

Proven track record in new SaaS B2B product launches

Knowledge of SEO, social media, email or content marketing

An excellent storyteller

Data-driven

Exceptional attention to detail

A smart relationship-builder

Excellent English

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Local Unit of Semrush is dedicated to helping businesses with physical location and SABs to rank higher in local search results and attract more nearby customers.Through a wide range of solutions for Local Marketing, such as listing management, GBP optimization, map rank tracking, and review management, we enable businesses worldwide to achieve growth by gaining and retaining loyal customers with less effort.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.