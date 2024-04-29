Product Owner (Ocean Team)

Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to measure the success and effectiveness of the product and use data-driven insights to inform product decisions

Communicate effectively with stakeholders at all levels, providing regular updates on project status, milestones, and challenges

Prioritize product backlog and coordinate with cross-functional teams to ensure timely and high-quality delivery of product features

Conduct thorough market research to understand customer needs, market trends, and the competitive landscape in the SaaS marketing software industry

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Product Owner for those who know how to build a successful product development strategy, appreciate communication with users, and are ready to conquer the international market together with the team.

Who we are looking for

High level of product analytics knowledge (and experience in applying it)

Experience in quantitative and qualitative research

Experience in tasking a development team

Excellent communication and presentation skills, work with several interested customers

Ability to delve into and make sense of a new subject area (it’s SEO, in our case)

English level – Intermediate and higher

Understanding of Agile, Scrum, and a Product Owner role

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have an understanding of Digital Marketing and Agency segments

Advanced SQL skills to tease out your insights from the database without waiting for a Data Analyst

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

In Ocean Team, we are developing My Reports tool. My Reports is a marketing PDF reporting tool that helps effectively show results to stakeholders and clients and proves the value the marketing team or the agency provides. It helps report data from Semrush and major external digital marketing platforms across all marketing channels. The Ocean Team is focusing on advanced reporting features. These features help our customers to create reports with popping visuals and a unique branded style.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





