Product Researcher (Platform & Core Division)

Package insights into design tools and assets for the product owners and designers to leverage (i.e., personas, design principles, scenarios, frameworks, etc.)

Analyze and synthesize research findings into actionable insights and communicate these to key stakeholders

Employ a wide variety of qualitative and quantitative research methods remotely and in the field

Partner with product, engineering, design, market research, analytics, and business leads throughout the research and design process

Manage large research initiatives from beginning to end. Identify, plan, and execute qualitative and quantitative research methods to understand our users and their needs, identify product improvements, and discover new opportunities

This is our Product Researcher role for those who want to help our product, design, and marketing teams build experiences that delight users and grow our business internationally.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

4+ years of relevant work experience on similar products

Highly proficient in spoken and written English

Experience with a product/software company is a big advantage

Have a track record of discovering, synthesizing, and socializing actionable insights that have influenced real products

Expert in qualitative user experience research methods; familiarity with quantitative research methods (e.g., contextual inquiry, usability testing, interviews, surveys, data analysis, statistics)

Experience working in the Agile software development process

Ability to develop and present research results with cross-functional teams for review and feedback

Experience with online remote research tools (e.g., Dovetail, UserZoom, UserTesting.com)

Ability to clearly, concisely, and persuasively communicate research findings

End-to-end experience with all aspects of research (study design, recruiting, moderation, analysis, reporting)

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

We are a product research team with a research operations manager. There are six of us on the team. We work closely and synchronize regularly; sometimes we organize offline sessions.

Usually, we are working on projects with independent Scrum teams. Projects can be aimed at obtaining information at the strategic level about large-scale product changes or work on changes in a specific department product.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees