Python Developer (Papyrus Team)

Solving non-trivial tasks, such as understanding how semantic search works, overcoming limitations of existing systems, and establishing benchmarks for the search engine.

Collaborating with other developers in the company and assisting them with integrating our products.

Ensuring new functionality is covered with unit tests and participating in the development of end-to-end (e2e) tests.

Maintaining and implementing new features in our current project, collaborating with the front-end developer and designer.

Hi there! This is our role Python Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Experience in Python development.

Experience in developing commercial web applications.

Experience with Docker and CI/CD.

Understanding of how browsers, web services, and REST APIs work.

Understanding the value of unit testing and code reviews.

Proficiency in technical English (conversational skills are even better).

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Experience with Kubernetes and Helm.

Experience with full-text search engines or complex indexes in databases.

Experience with data processing pipelines.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

The Papyrus Team collects, validates, and formalizes knowledge accumulated by Semrush specialists into a fit-for-purpose knowledge delivery system. In this system, developers can quickly find information to solve their work tasks, relying on the experience and expertise of the entire Semrush professional community.

We have a small team, so we like to test ideas in the form of a PoC before putting all the resources into development.

We make internal products, and our audience is Semrush developers, so we can quickly get feedback about our products and understand if we are moving in that direction.

We have not had time to type legacy yet, and we can stay in the trend of technologies: sentence embedding, modern search engines, FastAPI.

We are engaged in a new direction for the company, so we still have a lot of unexplored and unknown; it is interesting to work here.

We pay great attention to team and technical processes.

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

