Senior Marketing Operations Manager (Operations Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
Are you a project manager by training who dreams BIG? Do you have a passion for the little details? Can you explain how those details form the larger picture? Do you see the power of strong processes and how they can drive teams to achieve potential? Last question: Do you go with a “take action first, then apologize later” approach? If yes, we want to hear from you!
Semrush is looking for an energetic, dynamic, bold Senior Marketing Operations Manager who can help us accelerate our division during our day-to-day. Reporting to the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) directly, the Ops Lead will work on special operational projects, including but not limited to IT-related workflow, Sales + Marketing collaboration workflow, Partnerships, Quarterly All Hands + Quarterly Marketing Leadership Meetings, Management Reporting, and more. This is an exciting opportunity for an ops-minded person to take a real leadership position with a truly global team.
Tasks in the role
Manage operational workflow and act as the primary point of contact from the Marketing Division to/with other divisions at Semrush, including, but not limited to, IT Division, Sales Division, Retention Division, etc. This may range from workflows like lead scoring to marketing automation to Salesforce or Marketo integrations. Ensure support for strategic initiatives.
Manage ongoing weekly, monthly, and quarterly Marketing Management reporting workflow.
Be the primary point of contact for quarterly Marketing Senior Leadership Team (MSLT) meetings, set the agenda based on business needs, allocate timings accordingly, and ensure we are covering and resolving the most pressing business issues.
Lead special projects for the CMO, for example, special partnerships or activities on a global level.
Lead with operational rigor; set the standard for project management with clearly defined project scope(s), business requirement(s), definition(s) for virtually all projects/workflow, on time and in coordination with other team leads in Marketing.
Deliver detailed project plans, including GANTT timelines, to ensure projects can be achieved according to the vision defined by the CMO.
Act on behalf of the CMO in managing internal and external stakeholders, advancing our position at every opportunity.
Develop strong, durable relationships with team members across Global Marketing and across the whole company.
Who we are looking for
7+ years of overall work experience in a similar role within a large-scale, multi-unit operation company. Experience in marketing operations programs is a plus.
In-depth knowledge of program and project management methods and principles.
Experience in one or more types of program management software like Monday, MS Project, Asana, Trello, or Basecamp. Also, experience using Google Suite applications.
Track record managing several management reports on time and with 100% accuracy.
Ability to manage project teams and stakeholders using Agile methodology.
Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Exceptional organizational skills.
Attention to detail and time management skills.
Excellent interpersonal skills, including verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to travel internationally when required.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave.
Employee Stock Purchase Program.
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Snacks, coffee, tea.
Free Parking for employees (Prudential Center)
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!