UI/UX Designer (Platform Infrastructure Design Team)

Monitor the impact of implemented solutions by analyzing statistics and user feedback; generating insights for further product improvements.

Supervise the implementation of your designs and collaborate with developers to navigate technical limitations.

Create high-fidelity mockups using Semrush's own design system, with a focus on providing high levels of usability and accessibility.

Present and discuss research results and iterate on design solutions with the development teams.

Collaborate with Infrastructure teams and partner with the Product Managers to create and improve internal and external product features.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role UI/UX Designer for those who create hypotheses and test them, are not afraid to experiment and learn new things, and know how to turn a mix of animations, pictures, buttons, fonts and colors into a great interface.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of experience as a UX designer.

A solid track record in creating great experiences.

A portfolio demonstrating your creativity in solving complex problems with well-thought-out design.

Desire and ability to work on a diverse set of products and features, including complex internal tools with users within the company.

Strong sense of individual initiative and ability to lean into and learn new concepts.

​​Strong prioritization, organization, and personal management skills.

Practical experience with Figma to create prototypes with scenarios and edge cases.

Experience with design systems, guides, and UI kits.

Ability to communicate effectively in English at an intermediate or higher level.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have past experience in a User Research (UXR) role.

Being comfortable leading tasks across different teams and balancing priorities.

Having an interest in bringing back to life and polishing over mature products (we occasionally enjoy modernizing older products).

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

… or should we say: “teams”? We are an infrastructure group made up of multiple teams—each with varying design needs. For teams that don’t have dedicated designers, you are the go-to person, and we are looking for someone who shines in this type of environment. Our mission is to bring a product-driven approach to a technical and infrastructure product line. We refer to this vision as infrastructure-as-product. If that sounds like your calling, we’d love to talk!



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.