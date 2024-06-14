Senior Sales Compensation Analyst

Keep up to date with sales compensation trends and best practices

Contribute to the development and improvement of systems to effectively track and capture compensation data and recommend and implement process improvements

Collaborate closely with Finance on estimating commission expenses and business partnering with the Sales Org to address and resolve commission questions, working both as an advocate for the Sales team as well as a good custodian of the business

This is our role Sales Compensation Analyst for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of work experience with 2+ years of relevant experience in sales compensation, sales operations, finance, analytics, etc. (preferably in a fast-paced environment)

Experience with Captivate IQ

Bachelor's degree in Business or Finance equivalent

Research and data analysis skills

Great communication, organizational, and time management skills

Ability to prioritize workload and handle multiple projects and tasks

Proficiency with Microsoft Excel/Google Sheets, Advance Formulas & Functions

Ability to prioritize

Problem-solving Skills





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience with Salesforce.com, Captivate, or similar incentive compensation management tools, and data visualization tools (Tableau), a strong plus

Salesforce knowledge is preferred

BigQuery (any SQL) knowledge is preferred

Experience in the martech Industry

Leadership





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Compensation Team is responsible for developing, maintaining, and running the sales incentive compensation processes. They provide reporting and analysis related to commission and bonus compensation.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!



Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.