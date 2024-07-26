IT Risk Analyst (WAVE Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
Our role IT Risk Analyst for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and develop and maintain the risk registry for Infrastructure Division
Tasks in the role are include:
Develop and maintain the risk registry for the infrastructure division, ensuring it is comprehensive and up-to-date. Transforming our risk registry from qualitative to quantitative risk analysis
Risk Assessment: Analyse statistical data to estimate the probability, severity and cost of realised threats on infrastructure assets
Data Collection and Cleaning: Gathering data from various sources and ensuring it is accurate and usable. Participation in M&A due diligence audits for external companies
Data Analysis and Interpretation: Applying statistical methods and machine learning algorithms to interpret data. Use software to analyze data and run simulations to predict future trends and outcomes
Model Building: Creating predictive models and algorithms to analyze data trends and patterns
Validation and Testing: Ensuring the accuracy and validity of models through rigorous testing
Communication: Presenting findings in a comprehensible manner to stakeholders, often through visualizations and reports
Financial Modelling: Create and use mathematical models to develop strategies and models for financial planning to evaluate investment decisions, distribute and forecast costs
Advisory Duties: Provide expert advice to other Platform infrastructure teams
Who we are looking for:
Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master’s degree is a plus
2+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field
3+ years of experience in risk evaluation, ideally within the IT infrastructure and/or cybersecurity sector
Possess strong knowledge of risk management frameworks and best practices
Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment
Familiarity with regulatory requirements and IT industry standards related to risk management
Understanding of Industry Regulations: Knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and best practices in the industry
Knowledge of data visualisation and BI tools such as Tableau
Excellent communication skills with the ability to present data-driven insights to non-technical stakeholders
Significant experience with statistical analysis techniques, tools and predictive modelling
Excellent documentation skills - clear, visual and understandable artefacts
Analytical Skills: Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills as well as ability to think strategically
Strong attention to detail, critical thinking, time management, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team
English at B2 level or above
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have:
Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics
Good knowledge of SQL
Python knowledge or other programming language
Great Excel skills
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team:
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.The Team ensures adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards, identifies and mitigates compliance risks, and develops and implements risk mitigation projects for project stakeholders, including senior management, legal, security and compliance teams.
So that compliance violations are minimised, risks mitigated, and organisation’s reputation is protected through effective risk management and compliance practices.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company:
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
