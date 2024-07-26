IT Risk Analyst (WAVE Team)

Financial Modelling: Create and use mathematical models to develop strategies and models for financial planning to evaluate investment decisions, distribute and forecast costs

Communication: Presenting findings in a comprehensible manner to stakeholders, often through visualizations and reports

Validation and Testing: Ensuring the accuracy and validity of models through rigorous testing

Data Analysis and Interpretation: Applying statistical methods and machine learning algorithms to interpret data. Use software to analyze data and run simulations to predict future trends and outcomes

Data Collection and Cleaning: Gathering data from various sources and ensuring it is accurate and usable. Participation in M&A due diligence audits for external companies

Risk Assessment: Analyse statistical data to estimate the probability, severity and cost of realised threats on infrastructure assets

Develop and maintain the risk registry for the infrastructure division, ensuring it is comprehensive and up-to-date. Transforming our risk registry from qualitative to quantitative risk analysis

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. Our role IT Risk Analyst for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and develop and maintain the risk registry for Infrastructure Division

Who we are looking for:

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master’s degree is a plus

2+ years of experience in data analysis, business intelligence, or a related field

3+ years of experience in risk evaluation, ideally within the IT infrastructure and/or cybersecurity sector

Possess strong knowledge of risk management frameworks and best practices

Proven track record of managing multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment

Familiarity with regulatory requirements and IT industry standards related to risk management

Understanding of Industry Regulations: Knowledge of relevant laws, regulations, and best practices in the industry

Knowledge of data visualisation and BI tools such as Tableau



Excellent communication skills with the ability to present data-driven insights to non-technical stakeholders

Significant experience with statistical analysis techniques, tools and predictive modelling

Excellent documentation skills - clear, visual and understandable artefacts

Analytical Skills: Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills as well as ability to think strategically

Strong attention to detail, critical thinking, time management, and the ability to work both independently and as part of a team

English at B2 level or above





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have:

Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics

Good knowledge of SQL

Python knowledge or other programming language

Great Excel skills

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team:

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Team ensures adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards, identifies and mitigates compliance risks, and develops and implements risk mitigation projects for project stakeholders, including senior management, legal, security and compliance teams.So that compliance violations are minimised, risks mitigated, and organisation’s reputation is protected through effective risk management and compliance practices.







We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company:

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.