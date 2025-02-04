IT Support Specialist (Global IT Support Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our IT Support Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Deep knowledge of business apps (ex. Slack, Google Workspace, etc.)

Experience in enterprise macOS management

Cloud VoIP system administration (Zoom phone)

Experience installing and configuring Fortigate and Cisco network equipment

Experience with configuring and troubleshooting WLAN and LAN equipment

Experience working with a ticketing system (ex. Jira)

Experience with the remote support of end-users

Must be able to lift and transport equipment upwards of 50lbs

Strong critical-thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability to clearly communicate with local and overseas team members

Strong customer service, interpersonal, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills

Good verbal and written English

Not required, but a plus

Experience with implementing various forms of conference room equipment and configurations (Zoom Room, Chromebox for meetings)

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We will be happy to see you on our Global IT Support Team with our teammates in all Semrush offices.

Our IT Support Team is a team of specialists that attend to employees' requests related to software, office, or user’s IT equipment, providing access to the company’s IT services and supporting corporate events. This team currently has several focuses they can assist employees with:

Hardware & Software support, Change Management, Service Administration, as well as Event support. In short, our team supports about 50 different services and more than 1000 internal users, and we help with online and offline events.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have the flexibility to #wfh for various reasons

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

