IT Support Specialist (Global IT Support Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our IT Support Specialist role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Investigating and diagnosing network problems
- Providing recommendations when it comes to improving the organization's IT systems
- Сonfiguration and installation of IT solutions
- Assisting onsite and remote co-workers with everyday IT needs
- Setting up new users and management of security, passwords, and backup
- Establishing network by evaluating network performance issues including availability, utilization, throughput, goodput, and latency; planning and executing the selection, installation, configuration, and testing of equipment; defining network policies and procedures; establishing connections and firewalls
- Responsibility for ensuring a timely end-user response and resolution as stated in SLA (Service Level Agreement)
Who we are looking for
- Deep knowledge of business apps (ex. Slack, Google Workspace, etc.)
- Experience in enterprise macOS management
- Cloud VoIP system administration (Zoom phone)
- Experience installing and configuring Fortigate and Cisco network equipment
- Experience with configuring and troubleshooting WLAN and LAN equipment
- Experience working with a ticketing system (ex. Jira)
- Experience with the remote support of end-users
- Must be able to lift and transport equipment upwards of 50lbs
- Strong critical-thinking and problem-solving skills
- Ability to clearly communicate with local and overseas team members
- Strong customer service, interpersonal, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills
- Good verbal and written English
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with implementing various forms of conference room equipment and configurations (Zoom Room, Chromebox for meetings)
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We will be happy to see you on our Global IT Support Team with our teammates in all Semrush offices.
Our IT Support Team is a team of specialists that attend to employees' requests related to software, office, or user’s IT equipment, providing access to the company’s IT services and supporting corporate events. This team currently has several focuses they can assist employees with:
Hardware & Software support, Change Management, Service Administration, as well as Event support. In short, our team supports about 50 different services and more than 1000 internal users, and we help with online and offline events.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have the flexibility to #wfh for various reasons
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
IT Support
The IT Support team provides emergency technical assistance for all Semrush employees.
The team interacts with newcomers from Day 1, helping them to set up work equipment, providing all the necessary access, resolving issues with services, software, and hardware.
The specialists from this team also ensure technical support for internal or external Semrush events and are involved in a variety of global projects, like new offices opening, new systems or user integration, and many more.
IT Support specialists are based in almost all Semrush offices, providing fast and effective assistance for our colleagues, no matter the time zone or location.