Java Developer (Solar Team)

Develop and grow core functionality of the product, implement new features to make the product perform in new niches for new users

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Java Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Java

Strong expertise in Spring and Spring Boot

Knowledge of architectural design patterns and principles

Expertise in creating and optimizing SQL queries

Experience with queue brokers (RabbitMQ)

Experience with Docker and k8s

Experience with any observability stack (logging-tracing-metrics)

Not required, but a plus

Experience with:



GitLabCI

Kotlin

non-SQL databases and MongoDB in particular

Redis

cloud stack (GCP or other vendors)

application monitoring

Social Networks API

And develop and improve infrastructure through DevOps practice

A bit about the team

Our Solar team is developing tools for Social Media Marketers to cover their needs, from publishing content to performing competitive analysis. There are more and more tasks every day, so we are looking for a new colleague - Java Developer!

We’re looking for someone who wants to develop. There are many experienced colleagues on the team, and they will always be able to help and guide you. It’s important for us that our future Backend engineer is ready to work in a team and make decisions together :)

Our stack



Backend: Java, Kotlin, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, Kafka, RabbitMQ

We’re also using GitLab CI, Docker, Kubernetes(GKE), and Google Cloud

Workstations: Mac

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.