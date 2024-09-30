Java Developer (Solar Team)
Tasks in the role
Help the team to transfer several legacy backend services to the microservice architecture and k8s
Identify and mitigate new risks in a technical base to evolve the product and make new users happy
Develop and grow core functionality of the product, implement new features to make the product perform in new niches for new users
Contribute to team technical strategy with your knowledge and experience to reach new goals
Participate in the planning of architecture and quality aspects of the new features
Create the server-side code with Kotlin/Java
Create the autotests
Contribute to the product observability and monitorability. Participate in improving, supporting, and analyzing application metrics and alerts
Troubleshoot and fix the issues
Perform a refactoring/improvements of legacy functionality
Perform code review sessions
Work with the issues from support specialists (on duty)
Be proactive and productive
Who we are looking for
- Strong expertise in Java
- Strong expertise in Spring and Spring Boot
- Knowledge of architectural design patterns and principles
- Expertise in creating and optimizing SQL queries
- Experience with queue brokers (RabbitMQ)
- Experience with Docker and k8s
- Experience with any observability stack (logging-tracing-metrics)
Not required, but a plus
Experience with:
- GitLabCI
- Kotlin
- non-SQL databases and MongoDB in particular
- Redis
- cloud stack (GCP or other vendors)
- application monitoring
- Social Networks API
- And develop and improve infrastructure through DevOps practice
A bit about the team
Our Solar team is developing tools for Social Media Marketers to cover their needs, from publishing content to performing competitive analysis. There are more and more tasks every day, so we are looking for a new colleague - Java Developer!
We’re looking for someone who wants to develop. There are many experienced colleagues on the team, and they will always be able to help and guide you. It’s important for us that our future Backend engineer is ready to work in a team and make decisions together :)
Our stack
- Backend: Java, Kotlin, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, Kafka, RabbitMQ
- We’re also using GitLab CI, Docker, Kubernetes(GKE), and Google Cloud
- Workstations: Mac
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
