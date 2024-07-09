Data Engineer (Data Platform Engineering Team)

Collaborate with analysts, SRE, and other engineers to understand data needs and deliver data solutions

Contribute to the development and maintenance of ML / AI workflows

Migrate existing data infrastructure & pipelines from the legacy to the contemporary solutions

Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, data pipelines, and workflows to ensure data quality and availability

Create and manage CI/CD pipelines in GitLab for automated testing and deployment of data solutions

Develop and deploy IaaC using Terraform to ensure scalable and reliable data systems

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Who we are looking for

Experience with one of the Top Cloud Providers (Google Cloud, AWS, Azure)

IaaC tools (we use Terraform)

Version control systems (we use GitLab)

CI/CD tools (we use GitLab)

SQL senior level (proficient in windows functions, optimizations)

Python middle level (and Java will be great)

Pipeline Orchestration tools (we use Airflow, dbt)

Task Management (we use Jira)

Documentation management (we use Confluence)

Proactiveness

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

High Communication Skills

Stakeholder Management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)

DE experience 3+ years (or Backend/DataScience 2+ years & DE 1+)

Not required, but a plus

Experience as DE for b2c SaaS

Tech Experience Airflow dbt Java Software engineering API management



A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

