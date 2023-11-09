Salesforce Analyst (Force Team)

Coordinate efforts across teams to improve lead to cash reporting and analytics; leverage analytics to identify opportunities to improve processes and systems.

Support efforts to review, improve, and streamline commercial business systems and processes to improve scalability, repeatability, and overall performance.

Assist with the development of business capabilities to enact strategy; translate business problems into thoughtful business requirements and assist in the execution/development.

Work closely with the Sr. Manager of Sales IT and cross-departmental stakeholders in the implementation, integration, and continuous improvement of Semrush’s Sales IT portfolio.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our System Analyst role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Knowledge of quote-to-cash operations experience demonstrating growing responsibilities.

Experience with Salesforce Sales Cloud and administering sales applications, such as SalesLoft, Hubspot, and LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

Knowledge of declarative programming (flows, approval processes, object management, LEX UI) on the SFDC platform is strongly desired.

Understanding of the SaaS business model and cloud-based services.

Proven creative problem-solving and analysis skills—ability to work with cross-functional teams to define and structure problems, collect and analyze data, and synthesize defendable recommendations into an action plan.

Open to candidates with Salesforce administration experience who are interested in further developing into a systems analyst role.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are excited about getting work done and making a difference in the fast-paced environment of a hyper-growth technology company.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We are the Force-team team, in Semrush we are engaged in a CRM system for our internal users, built based on Salesforce CRM, namely:

Working with data from the services of other teams and sending enriched data to SF.

Building business logic and automation on the side of SF itself.

Our team partners closely with the Sales Organization to collaboratively deliver solutions to some of the company's biggest challenges. We consist of a Salesforce Systems Analyst, Administrators, Support Specialists and QA Engineers. This team belongs to the the Business Systems Department which partners with all of the business functions, including Sales, Marketing, HR, Finance and others.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.