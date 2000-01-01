First Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

<p>Hello! Thank you for your interest in our role. Let's get to know each other. Please note that for this position, we are considering resumes in English only. </p>

What is your current location? (Position for candidates already located in Spain.)

Are you legally authorized to work in the Spain? What is your type of visa?

How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?

What languages do you speak fluently?

Do you have at least one year of practical experience with Salesforce, ideally in a user or administrative role?

Are you familiar with Sales Cloud and other sales-centric tools?

Can you share your experience with declarative programming (flows, approval processes, object management, LEX UI) on the SFDC platform?

How would you describe your understanding of the SaaS business model and cloud services?

Have you worked in an Agile environment before, and do you have any experience using JIRA?

How do you leverage analytical and communication skills to address business challenges and collaborate with cross-functional teams?

Have you used sales process management tools like HubSpot or similar CRM solutions?