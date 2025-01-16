Principal QA Automation Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role QA Automation Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using test scripts, automation, and maybe a little magic.

Who we are looking for

Demonstrated experience in creating QA processes from scratch and integrating them into a development process

Strong knowledge of software testing theory, including testing principles, methodologies, and test design techniques, as well as the ability to apply them effectively in various testing scenarios (functional, regression, performance, etc.)

Strong understanding of modern client-server application development technologies, including web protocols, APIs, front-end and back-end architectures, and how they interact within distributed systems

Strong proficiency in automation libraries and tools (e.g., Selenium, Moon)

Experience in programming languages such as Java, Python, Go or JavaScript for writing automated tests

Familiarity with CI/CD tools and experience integrating automated tests into development pipelines

Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies and experience working within cross-functional Scrum teams

Hands-on experience with API testing using tools

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a strong focus on collaboration and teamwork

Effective communication skills to collaborate with team members and coordinate across teams

Not required, but a plus

Experience with cloud-based environments such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud

Familiarity with performance and load-testing tools

Experience with containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes

Knowledge of security testing tools and practices

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We are seeking a proactive and collaborative QA Automation Engineer to join our development team. As part of our environment, this role will involve working closely with developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to integrate quality assurance into the development process. You will be responsible for creating and implementing a robust QA process from the ground up, ensuring it becomes an integral part of our software development lifecycle. We are building out QA automation for the department, and collaboration across teams will be key to our success.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!







