Lead Talent Acquisition Partner (GTM)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Lead Talent Acquisition Partner (GTM) for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.
The Lead Talent Acquisition Partner is a strategic leader responsible for overseeing and directing the entire recruitment function within the designated Units/ Divisions. The Lead TA Partner will drive recruitment excellence, drive initiatives and projects to optimize processes, and foster strong relationships with business stakeholders and HRBPs to attract top talent, ensure predictability of hiring and meet quarterly hiring objectives.
Tasks in the role
- Design and implement the recruitment cycle in line with specifics of the particular division, set of roles, stakeholders expectations, ensure alignment with Semrush recruitment processes and best practices.
- Formulate and lead hiring strategy to align with organizational goals and market trends, manage end-to-end hiring process to achieve quarterly/ annual goals.
- Ensure predictability of hiring in terms TTO and quality of pipeline.
- Optimize and innovate recruitment processes for greater efficiency, predictability and effectiveness.
- In close collaboration with the Head of TA Guild establish and monitor key metrics and KPIs to oversee recruitment progress and achievements.
- Participate in budget planning to forecast quarterly hires and resources needed. Provide insights on market trends and talent availability for specific roles and locations.
- Lead and participate in cross-functional projects and special initiatives within the TA teams and across the company.
- Lead Senior level recruitment: sourcing and hiring top-tier senior talent.
- Build collaboration with stakeholders (incl C-level), act as a strategic advisor to business units, representing recruitment interests and aligning TA efforts with business goals.
- Prepare managers for interviews by helping craft role-specific questions, linking them to required skills, and creating feedback mechanisms.
- Build and maintain partnerships with external agencies, educational institutions, and industry organizations to ensure a strong talent pipeline.
- Oversee resource allocation and collaborate with Head of TA Guild on additional resources where necessary to ensure even workload distribution between team members to prevent overload and burnout.
- Utilize Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and other tools to effectively manage and track quarterly hiring plan achievement, roles filling progress.
- Provide regular updates and detailed reports on recruitment activities and performance to HR Business Partners and senior management.
- Develop and implement action plans for identified areas of improvement, engaging all relevant stakeholders, and reporting on outcomes.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.
Proven experience in talent acquisition, with at least 8+ years in a TA role, 2-3 years in leadership role.
Strong knowledge of recruitment strategies, tools, and best practices.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Comfortable working side by side with international, diverse and cross-functional teams.
Ability to manage multiple priorities and work in a fast-paced environment.
Proficiency in using Recruitee and other recruitment software.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to interpret recruitment metrics.
Not required, but a plus
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.
