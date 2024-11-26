Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist (GTM Teams)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist (GTM) for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.



The Lead Talent Acquisition Partner is a strategic leader responsible for overseeing and directing the entire recruitment function within the designated Units/ Divisions. The Lead TA Partner will drive recruitment excellence, drive initiatives and projects to optimize processes, and foster strong relationships with business stakeholders and HRBPs to attract top talent, ensure predictability of hiring and meet quarterly hiring objectives.



Tasks in the role