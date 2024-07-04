License Manager (Small Team)

Onboard and consolidate digital assets (software and services) during and after acquisitions

Interact and communicate with vendors on a regular basis on license and terms of usage and other related matters

Maintaining and updating a unified register of software used in the company (software catalog)

Building the logic of visualization and access control for existing and new software in the company

Review the contract terms and conditions. Identify and mitigate risks associated with software licensing and compliance.

Efficiently interact with employees to help them select optimal software and services

Processing and support of incoming requests for updating/purchasing new services and software

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our License Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

The ability to prioritize tasks based on their value to the company

Understanding the data-driven approach

Ability to find a compromise with users and businesses at the same time

Ability to structure data

Experience with various SaaS services at the access administrator level

Knowledge of English to at least a B2 level

Advanced knowledge of license and asset management (licensing policies, compliance, access and license management, software catalog)

Vendor management

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a technical background

Atlassian experience

Basic knowledge of License and Asset Management

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We are the Small Team. We help Semrush organize a centralized software procurement and licensing process. Our task is to help employees with selection and purchase or to grant access to the necessary software and licenses, maintain and update the register of software we use, and also help businesses optimize costs and organize a comfortable IT environment.

In addition, the team is engaged in the control of electronic digital signatures of company employees and cross-team projects.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.





10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.



