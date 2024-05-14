Localization Manager (LUX Team)
Tasks in the role
Coordinate and manage localization projects from start to finish, ensuring timely delivery and high-quality results.
Collaborate with vendors to ensure accurate and culturally appropriate translations.
Conduct linguistic reviews and quality assurance checks to maintain consistency and accuracy across localized content.
Develop and maintain glossaries, TMs, and style guides to ensure consistency in terminology and tone.
Provide linguistic and cultural expertise to support product localization efforts.
Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product development, marketing, and other stakeholders on localization-related tasks.
Who we are looking for
1-3 years of experience in software localization or translation agency.
Fluency in English (C1+).
Experience using CAT tools and TMS for localization tasks.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and external vendors.
Strong attention to detail and excellent proofreading skills.
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have experience using Crowdin.
You have basic knowledge of HTML, SEO principles, and digital marketing.
You have experience conducting linguistic reviews and LQA checks.
You are fluent in one or more of the following languages: German, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Turkish, Vietnamese, Dutch, and/or Indonesian.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The LUX team is composed of localization managers and UX copywriters responsible for user interface text creation and localization. The team aims to create high-quality UI texts in 10+ languages to make Semrush tools as clear and comprehensive as they can be for any Semrush user.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start.
Lunch, snacks, and coffee at the office.
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English courses.
Gifts for employees.
