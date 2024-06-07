Head of International Solutions Engineering (Solutions Engineers Team)
The Head of International Solutions Engineering role is an exciting role within the Semrush Sales team. As a Manager of Solutions Engineering for the International region at Semrush, you will be responsible for all aspects of building and managing a team of high-performing Solution Engineers in EMEA and APAC. You will oversee the regional GTM execution with your sales leader counterparts, developing new strategies to drive the success of your regions. You will be responsible for hitting and exceeding your region's revenue targets and ultimately, our company's goals. Your impact will be felt globally when the job is done well.
Tasks in the role
Attract, recruit, ramp, and mentor a team of great Solutions Engineers from diverse backgrounds and experiences.
Support the performance management process with the Solutions Engineering team including activities such as goal planning, professional development, and annual reviews. Responsible for team motivation, retention, and career planning.
Develop team process, procedures, along with development of dashboards and playbooks.
Work closely with the International Sales management peers around deal strategy, progression, prioritization, and resourcing
Ensure that your customers’ requirements are being met with our product through partnership with Product Management and Engineering
Own and report on the quarter over quarter cadence of your team while they help prospects evaluate our software with demonstrations, technical deep dives, trials and POVs.
Lead and report technical responses with support and key engineering partners and senior leadership. Develop response plans and provide updates back to key partners.
Who we are looking for
Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to work to deadlines.
Proven history of working well in EMEA and APAC regions.
2+ years of SE Leadership experience
4+ years of SE experience
Demonstrated success in building and leading teams selling in high velocity Mid-Market and Enterprise SaaS environments.
Experience in hiring, coaching, and developing a geographically distributed team and managing in a virtual environment.
Domain expertise specifically within SEO, digital marketing, and martech (preferred, but not needed).
Strong collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing and product development, to develop effective sales plans & strategies.
Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.
Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.
High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.
Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.
Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.
Ambitious and Conviction-driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.
Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.
Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You thrive in a fast-paced, team environment, with a high drive for experimentation.
Your people skills will build effective teams and resolve conflicts while developing, inspiring, and motivating others.
Your foundational skills include managerial courage, a drive for results, planning and organizing, ability to problem solve, driving change, managing and measuring work of others, time management, and communication.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
Language courses
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
