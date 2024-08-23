Marketing Content Manager (Datos Team)

The Marketing Content Manager will be responsible for creating and managing a wide range of marketing content, including web pages, blogs, white papers, emails, and social media posts. The role requires a native-level English speaker with extensive experience in content creation and management, preferably in the DaaS or alternative data space. This individual will play a critical role in conveying our brand voice, engaging our target audience, and driving lead generation.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Marketing Analyst role for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English, Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or a related field

Experience: Minimum of 4-5 years of experience in content creation, with a strong portfolio showcasing work in the DaaS or alternative data industry (optional)

Language Skills: Native-level proficiency in English, with exceptional writing, editing, and proofreading skills. Additional languages are a plus.

Industry Knowledge: Familiarity with Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), big data, or alternative data markets, and the ability to translate complex concepts into clear, compelling content

Technical Skills: Proficient in using content management systems (CMS), SEO tools, and social media platforms. Experience with HubSpot and WordPress is preferred.

Creativity: Strong creative skills with the ability to craft engaging narratives that capture the audience's attention and drive action

Attention to Detail: Excellent attention to detail, ensuring all content is error-free and aligns with brand guidelines

Time Management: Ability to manage multiple projects with varying deadlines, demonstrating strong organizational and time-management skills

Collaboration: Team-oriented with strong interpersonal skills, capable of working cross-functionally with various departments

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have

Experience in the data industry

Knowledge of best practices for content marketing and digital marketing trends

Experience with HubSpot’s content tools

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Datos is a global clickstream data provider focused on licensing anonymized, at-scale, privacy-secured datasets to ensure its clients and partners are safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. Datos offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior for tens of millions of users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data products. Datos’ mission is to provide clickstream data built on trust and driven by tangible results. Major firms around the globe trust Datos to provide the data they need to stop operating blindly in an ever-changing digital landscape. Datos was founded in 2019 and has offices in New York City (HQ), Spain, and Germany.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start.

Snacks and coffee at the office.

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Training, courses, conferences.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





