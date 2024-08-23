Marketing Content Manager (Datos Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Marketing Analyst role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
The Marketing Content Manager will be responsible for creating and managing a wide range of marketing content, including web pages, blogs, white papers, emails, and social media posts. The role requires a native-level English speaker with extensive experience in content creation and management, preferably in the DaaS or alternative data space. This individual will play a critical role in conveying our brand voice, engaging our target audience, and driving lead generation.
- Content Strategy: Develop and implement a comprehensive content strategy that aligns with our overall marketing goals and drives brand awareness and engagement
- Content Creation: Produce high-quality content for various channels, including website copy, blog posts, white papers, case studies, email campaigns, social media posts, and more
- Brand Voice: Ensure all content is consistent with our brand voice, effectively communicating our UVP and resonating with our target audience
- SEO Optimization: Write and optimize content for search engines to improve organic visibility and drive traffic to our website
- Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing, sales, and product teams to ensure content aligns with our business objectives and supports lead-generation efforts
- Editing and Proofreading: Review and edit content produced by other team members or external contributors to ensure it meets our quality standards and brand guidelines
- Content Performance: Monitor and analyze the performance of content across different channels, using insights to refine content strategies and improve engagement. Test out new channels where appropriate.
- Project Management: Manage multiple content projects simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with marketing campaigns
Who we are looking for
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English, Marketing, Communications, Journalism, or a related field
Experience: Minimum of 4-5 years of experience in content creation, with a strong portfolio showcasing work in the DaaS or alternative data industry (optional)
Language Skills: Native-level proficiency in English, with exceptional writing, editing, and proofreading skills. Additional languages are a plus.
Industry Knowledge: Familiarity with Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), big data, or alternative data markets, and the ability to translate complex concepts into clear, compelling content
Technical Skills: Proficient in using content management systems (CMS), SEO tools, and social media platforms. Experience with HubSpot and WordPress is preferred.
Creativity: Strong creative skills with the ability to craft engaging narratives that capture the audience's attention and drive action
Attention to Detail: Excellent attention to detail, ensuring all content is error-free and aligns with brand guidelines
Time Management: Ability to manage multiple projects with varying deadlines, demonstrating strong organizational and time-management skills
Collaboration: Team-oriented with strong interpersonal skills, capable of working cross-functionally with various departments
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have
Experience in the data industry
Knowledge of best practices for content marketing and digital marketing trends
Experience with HubSpot’s content tools
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Datos is a global clickstream data provider focused on licensing anonymized, at-scale, privacy-secured datasets to ensure its clients and partners are safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. Datos offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior for tens of millions of users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data products. Datos’ mission is to provide clickstream data built on trust and driven by tangible results. Major firms around the globe trust Datos to provide the data they need to stop operating blindly in an ever-changing digital landscape. Datos was founded in 2019 and has offices in New York City (HQ), Spain, and Germany.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
- Flexible working day start.
- Snacks and coffee at the office.
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Training, courses, conferences.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs