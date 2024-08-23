Marketing Automation (Operations) Manager (Datos Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Marketing Automation (Operations) Manager role for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Tasks in the role
The Marketing Automation (Operations) Manager will be responsible for managing and optimizing our marketing automation tools, particularly focusing on our CRM, HubSpot. This role involves setting up and managing automation workflows, ensuring data integrity, and generating actionable insights through comprehensive reporting and tracking. The ideal candidate will be results-driven, detail-oriented, highly analytical, and have a deep understanding of marketing operations.
- CRM Management: Oversee the management and optimization of our CRM platform (HubSpot), ensuring it is fully integrated with other tools and used to its full potential
- Automation Setup: Design, implement, and manage automated marketing & sales workflows, including email campaigns, lead nurturing sequences, and customer segmentation strategies
- Data Integrity: Maintain the accuracy and cleanliness of CRM data by regularly auditing data inputs, removing duplicates, and updating outdated information
- Reporting and Analytics: Develop and deliver regular reports on campaign performance, CRM health, lead conversion rates, and other key metrics to support data-driven decision-making
- Collaboration: Work closely with the sales and product teams to ensure alignment in marketing strategies and objectives
- Optimization: Continuously monitor and optimize automation processes, ensuring maximum efficiency and effectiveness in achieving marketing goals
Who we are looking for
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field
Experience: Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in marketing automation, CRM management, or related roles, with a strong preference for experience using HubSpot
Technical Skills: Proficiency in CRM platforms (HubSpot is a must), marketing automation tools, data analysis, and reporting tools. Familiarity with SQL or similar database query languages is a plus.
Analytical Mindset: Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and make data-driven decisions
Attention to Detail: Highly organized with meticulous attention to detail, particularly in data management and reporting
Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to explain complex processes to non-technical stakeholders
Problem-Solving: Strong problem-solving skills with a proactive approach to identifying issues and implementing solutions
Adaptability: Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities and deadlines
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if you have
Experience in the SaaS industry or with data-driven marketing
HubSpot Certification(s)
Knowledge of GDPR, CAN-SPAM, and other data privacy regulations
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Datos is a global clickstream data provider focused on licensing anonymized, at-scale, privacy-secured datasets to ensure its clients and partners are safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. Datos offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior for tens of millions of users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy-to-understand data products. Datos’ mission is to provide clickstream data built on trust and driven by tangible results. Major firms around the globe trust Datos to provide the data they need to stop operating blindly in an ever-changing digital landscape. Datos was founded in 2019 and has offices in New York City (HQ), Spain, and Germany.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
- Flexible working day start.
- Snacks and coffee at the office.
- Corporate events.
- Unlimited PTO.
- Training, courses, conferences.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
